First Black-Owned Pilates Studio Opens in Durham

Durham just welcomed its first black-owned Pilates studio, Prevailing Pilates. The studio was founded in 2023 by a Durham mother of two.

With such a high demand, the studio has developed a waiting list.

Studio creator, Sabrina Seymore, began her journey by orchestrating global weddings. She later moved her focus to inclusivity in fitness.

“It’s a big responsibility. I never dreamed that I would be the first of anything,” Sabrina Seymore told ABC11.

With a decade of experience behind her, Seymore now champions diversity, welcoming individuals of all backgrounds and body types to experience the transformative power of Pilates in her truly inclusive space.

