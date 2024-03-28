Listen Live
Local

Local Easter Events for All Ages

Published on March 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Source: Blogzworth / Radio One Digital

Easter is only a few days away!

If you need plans for Easter, check out these local events:

Friday, March 29, 2024

Free Easter Bunny pictures at Bass Pro Shops

11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

Free Easter Bunny pictures at Cabela’s

11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | Cabela’s

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt

10:00 am to 10:45 am | $10.00-12.00 | Oakwood Park, Chapel Hill

Free Easter Bunny Pictures at Downtown Cary Park

10:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Cary Park

Easter Festival at McLean Farms

10:00 am to 3:00 pm | $10.00 | McLean Farms, Fuquay-Varina

Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt

11:00 am to 11:45 am | $10.00-12.00 | Oakwood Park, Chapel Hill

Bunny Bumper Bash Kids’ Easter Event

11:00 am to 1:00 pm | FREE | The Rock Church, Raleigh

Golden Egg Hunt at The Raleigh Market

11:00 am to 2:00 pm | FREE | Raleigh Market (at N.C. State Fairgrounds)

Free Easter Bunny pictures at Bass Pro Shops

11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

Free Easter Bunny pictures at Cabela’s

11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | Cabela’s

Easter EGGstravaganza

12:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Steel String Brewery, Pluck Farm (Mebane)

Egg Hunt

12:00 pm | FREE | Bull City Ciderworks, Durham

Easter Egg Roll at Wendell Museum

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Wendell Museum

Epic Egg Hunt

2:00 pm | FREE | Bombshell Beer Company, Holly Springs

Easter Bunny at Videri Chocolate Factory

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Videri Chocolate Factory, Raleigh

Sunday, March 31, 2024

Free Easter Bunny pictures at Bass Pro Shops

11:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

Free Easter Bunny pictures at Cabela’s

11:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Cabela’s

Easter Egg Hunt and Vendor Market

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Fortnight Brewing, Cary

Easter EGGstravaganza

12:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Steel String Brewery, Pluck Farm (Mebane)

Adult Egg Hunt

5:30 pm | FREE | D’s Bottle Shop and Craft Beer College

RELATED TAGS

Easter Events

More from K97.5
Trending
--Developers are about to build an $18 million apartment community
Money

The Salary a Single Person Needs to Live Comfortably in Raleigh

News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

Entertainment

‘See, The Thing Is…’ Podcast Messy Ending: Mandii B to Take Legal Against Ex Co-Host Bridget Kelly & Drops Receipts

Entertainment

‘Pink Cocaine’: An In-Depth Look at the Expensive and Trendy Drug

Sean Combs photographed by Robbie Fimmano for Variety on June 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA
News

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

News

Federal Prosecutor Whose Office Is Investigating Diddy Previously Took Down R. Kelly

Entertainment

Freaknik Facts: Jermaine Dupri and Uncle Luke on The Wildest Party Never Told

Cutest Couple Contest
Homepage Prizes & Events

The Triangle’s Cutest Couple Contest

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close