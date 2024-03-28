Subaru Recalls 118,000 Vehicles Due to Air Bag Sensor Issues

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Subaru is recalling 118,000 SUVs and sedans in the U.S. due to a faulty sensor. The sensor can prevent airbags from deploying in a crash, says the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall affects various 2020 through 2022 model year Outback and Legacy vehicles. It’s the third recall for the same issue from parts produced by the same supplier. Toyota recalled 1.12 million vehicles in December, while Honda recalled 750,000 in February.

The problem involves a cracked capacitor in the Occupant Detection System sensors. This can prevent the front passenger airbag from deploying in a crash, according to NHTSA. Dealers will replace the ODS sensors on the front passenger seat to fix the issue.

Subaru has received 23 technical reports and 253 warranty claims related to this condition. However, no crashes or injuries have been reported.

