Netflix Releases Trailer for Animated ‘Good Times’ Reboot

Netflix has released the official trailer for the animated reboot of the classic TV sitcom “Good Times.”
The new iteration brings a refreshed narrative centered on the Evans family’s latest generation. Set in the remaining housing projects of Chicago, the series follows cab driver Reggie, his ambitious wife Beverly, and their children Junior, Grey, and Dalvin, navigating life’s challenges with humor and resilience.
Casting includes J.B. Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jay Pharoah, Marsai Martin, Gerald “Slink” Johnson, and Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola, and Ranada Shepard as executive producer and showrunner. The reboot promises to deliver a blend of nostalgia and modern humor.
The trailer hints at a more mature rendition of “Good Times,” featuring adult-oriented comedy and bold storytelling, inviting viewers to rediscover the iconic series through a contemporary lens.
