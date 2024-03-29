Rising R&B Artist Rosemarie Talks Musical Expression, Dream Collabs and More

Rising R&B singer/songwriter Rosemarie has been hitting our airwaves heavy with her latest single with Roddy Ricch, “Is It Real?” Her eclectic tones and affinity for writing has made her an artist to watch. As she is currently on the road with Arin Ray for the West Coast leg of his “Phases” tour, she stops by the K975 studios to chat with RoyalTea about her musical journey, her dream collaborations, and what’s next. (Hint: We could be seeing a Spanish-language album in the very near future!)
“Is It Real?” music video
-
The Salary a Single Person Needs to Live Comfortably in Raleigh
-
Act (Breaking) Bad: Yung Miami Accused Of Pushing "Pink Cocaine" For Diddy In Amended Suit
-
Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds
-
‘See, The Thing Is…’ Podcast Messy Ending: Mandii B to Take Legal Against Ex Co-Host Bridget Kelly & Drops Receipts
-
Mariah The Scientist Allegedly Fights One Of Young Thug’s Old Lovers [Video]
-
‘Pink Cocaine’: An In-Depth Look at the Expensive and Trendy Drug
-
Sean "Diddy" Combs' Alleged "Drug Mule" Arrested In Miami
-
Social Media Reacts (And Points Fingers) Following Premiere of Hulu's "Freaknik" Documentary