Listen Live
Local

Student Shot On NC Central Campus, Suspects Identified

Published on April 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

North Carolina Central University in Durham confirmed that a student was shot on campus Tuesday night (April 2). The suspects have been identified.

As reported by WRAL, police have not released any information about either the victim or the alleged shooters.

NC Central police officers responded to gunshots at around 10:15 pm at Lawson Residence Hall, located at 609 E. Lawson St.

A student was transported to Duke University Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. It is unclear what led to the shooting. The university put the campus on lockdown at around 10:20 pm. The lockdown lasted for about two hours.

Durham Police closed Lawson Street from Lincoln Street to Fayetteville Street while authorities investigated.

Thankfully, officers were already on campus on unrelated matters when shots were fired. Campus police was conducting safety checks at the residence hall, while Durham EMS were at the dorm for an unrelated medical call.

The university provided counseling for students and residents on Wednesday, April 3.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Student Shot On NC Central Campus, Suspects Identified  was originally published on foxync.com

RELATED TAGS

nccu North Carolina Central University shooting

More from K97.5
Trending
COVID-19 Updates
Health

Scientists Find Link Between COVID and Memory Issues

Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures BAD BOYS FOR LIFE, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 14 Jan 2020
Entertainment

Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

Local

Student Shot On NC Central Campus, Suspects Identified

52nd Annual BMI Pop Awards
Entertainment

Pharrell Williams Sued By Musical Partner Chad Hugo Over Rights To “Neptunes” Name

children's ferris wheel at the amusement park
Local

Spring Carnival for Special Olympics is Back in Knightdale

Showtime Says

Joseline Took A Lie-Detector Test About Stevie J Watching Gay Porn

News

B.G. Could End Up Back In Jail For Violating His Probation

Dreamville Festival 2023
Entertainment

Dreamville Festival Week Returns With Free Events In Raleigh

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close