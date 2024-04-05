This Hustler of the Week, Alexiou Gibson, made $1 million in his first 7 months of selling sea moss…talk about nature’s gift!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to Seamosstransformation.com, Alexiou started his transformation in 2014 when his physician told him that he would not live to see thirty. Weighing in at over 500 pounds, he set out to create “Alexiou 2.0” and is helping customers create a 2.0 version of themselves as well. Gibson’s business partners Kevin Hart and Mark Cuban also approve!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Seamoss is a testosterone booster for men…It will “put led in your pencil.” -Alexiou Gibson

Sea moss, also known as Irish moss or carrageen moss, offers a plethora of health benefits. Rich in essential vitamins and minerals like iodine, potassium, calcium, and vitamins A, C, E, and K, sea moss serves as a nutrient powerhouse. It helps with skin health, digestive health, detoxification, and so much more.

As a native Bahamian, he describes how he turned this staple of his upbringing to an eight-figure business, helping thousands in the process.

CLICK TO WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Hustler of the Week: “King of Seamoss” Alexiou Gibson was originally published on themorninghustle.com