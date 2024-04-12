Listen Live
Love Lessons with Dear Future Wifey Podcast’s Laterras Whitfield

| 04.12.24
Dear Future Wifey Podcast's Laterras Whitfield

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach Media Inc.

According to this guest, there’s no better person to teach about doing “right” in relationships than someone who has done it “wrong”! We’re talking love, commitment, and marriage with the host of Dear Future Wifey Podcast, Laterras Whitfield!

Laterras joins the show tell explain exactly how he is using the mistakes from his previous marriage, to teach love lessons to the masses. His podcast is a L.I.T (Living Intentionally and Transparently) space where viewers and listeners can enjoy to hundreds of relationship stories from couples and individuals from all different walks of life.

On one hand, he hosts the podcast to help others grow, heal, and learn. One the other hand, he is faith-based journeying to “discover, uncover, and recover love” as he searches for his future wifey.

Be sure to check out the Dear Future Wifey Podcast if you enjoy interviews with singles, married couples, divorcees, and those in between.

Love Lessons with Dear Future Wifey Podcast's Laterras Whitfield

