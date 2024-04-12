‘Sherri’ Shepherd Daytime Talk Show Renewed For Season 3

Exciting Update for Sherri Shepherd Fans!

The entertainer’s talk show “Sherri” has officially been renewed for a third season! In a statement speaking on the exciting news, Sherri Shepherd, 56, said,

“I’m so excited to continue bringing joy, laughter and inspiration to our viewers. I don’t take it for granted that people welcome me into their homes daily and that’s why I greet them with, ‘Hey Family!’ Thank you to Debmar Mercury, the Fox Television Stations and all of the broadcast partners who continue to support and trust in my vision of bringing fun and comedy to daytime. And as we enter season three, continue to expect the unexpected.