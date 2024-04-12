‘Sherri’ Shepherd Daytime Talk Show Renewed For Season 3

Exciting Update for Sherri Shepherd Fans!
The entertainer’s talk show “Sherri” has officially been renewed for a third season! In a statement speaking on the exciting news, Sherri Shepherd, 56, said,
“I’m so excited to continue bringing joy, laughter and inspiration to our viewers. I don’t take it for granted that people welcome me into their homes daily and that’s why I greet them with, ‘Hey Family!’ Thank you to Debmar Mercury, the Fox Television Stations and all of the broadcast partners who continue to support and trust in my vision of bringing fun and comedy to daytime. And as we enter season three, continue to expect the unexpected.
Fans of Sherri Shepherd will be thrilled to hear that her show “Sherri” has been renewed for another season, with season two ranking second in the women 25-54 demographic among all syndicated talk shows.
Sherri Shepherd made her talk show debut in September 2022 and transitioned from guest hosting on the “Wendy Williams Show” after Wendy Williams took a break in 2021 due to health reasons. Following the guest-hosting stint, Sherri Shepherd was selected to host her own talk show as the successor to “The Wendy Williams Show.”
This renewal marks a positive turn of events for “Sherri” after the tragic news that emerged in February. The production manager, Matt Uzzle, tragically passed away due to an alleged act of suicide, with reports suggesting he was found deceased in his New York apartment on February 13th. At the time of the incident, he was reportedly under investigation for potential missing funds related to the production of “Sherri.”
