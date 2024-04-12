Listen Live
Chris Brown Drops Deluxe Version of ’11:11 with 35 Tracks

Published on April 12, 2024

Chris Brown Shooter 11:11 album song Naledi Aphiwe Durban teen

Chart-topping musician Chris Brown pleasantly surprises his fans by dropping the deluxe version of his critically acclaimed album “11:11”. This new edition features 13 additional tracks with an impressive lineup of collaborating artists.

Brown’s musical journey now includes Bryson Tiller, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Tee Grizzley, Mario, and Davido. The deluxe release of “11:11” expands on the original album, offering listeners more of Brown’s unique mix of R&B, hip-hop, and pop.

One of the highlighted tracks on the deluxe album is “Freak,” which features Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, and Tee Grizzley, with a nod to the “Air Force Ones” sample. This song also serves as a diss track aimed at Quavo.

Breezy rapped:

“F-cking my old b-tches ain’t gone make us equal

Sipping that 1942 cause I don’t do no Quavo

Freak b-tch she like Casamigos not the Migos”

Listen below.

 

The ongoing feud between the two artists has been a topic of interest in the industry, especially after they were seated next to each other at the Rhude Fashion Show in Paris. Despite the speculation, Brown clarified that there was no reconciliation, stating, “Can’t pick who u sit by.”

He further stated, “Forget all that personal growth talk. I won’t risk my success for petty individuals.”

The source of their conflict stems from Quavo dating Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran in 2017.

