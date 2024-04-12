Listen Live
J. Cole Appears On New Future Single “Red Leather”

Published on April 12, 2024

A week after resolving his feud with Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole has made an appearance on Future’s album WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU, notably on the track “Red Leather.”

Though certain fans interpret the song as a reaction to the resolution of the feud, this might not be the situation. Footage from Might Delete Later featuring Metro Boomin has led some to speculate that this collaboration was in progress before.

Nonetheless, given that Metro Boomin was targeted in the previous album, the timing of this collaboration is quite intriguing. You can listen to “Red Leather” by clicking the link below.

