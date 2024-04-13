Listen Live
Report: Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away

Published on April 13, 2024

Outkast and Dungeon Family

Rico Wade, the founding member of The Dungeon Family has allegedly passed away. ATL rapper, Killer Mike took to social media to speak about Rico passing away, “I don’t have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss. I am Praying for your wife and Children. I am praying for the Wade family. I am praying for us all. I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya’ll. This is a part of the journey. You told me “It ain’t been hard throughout the journey, it’s been a Journey” . The journey ain’t gonna be the Same Journey with U. Like U say tho Umma “Stay Down on it”……we all are. Love and Respect”

 

Atlanta legend, Rico Wade was a huge contributor in the evolution of southern hip-hop. Wade formed the ultimate production group named Organized Noize, and was the cornerstone of the famed Dungeon Family collective. More news to come as the story develops.

 

RELATED: Dungeon Family Reunites At 2016 ONE MusicFest [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Killer Mike Names Ms. Cathy Hughes As One of His Biggest Influences After HUGE Night at the Grammys

RELATED: Outkast’s ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’ Best-Selling Rap Album

Report: Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

