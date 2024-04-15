NBA Has Its Highest Attendance of All-Time This Year

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s truly remarkable to see the enthusiasm and support for the sport this season. The numbers speak for themselves, with record attendance and sellouts across NBA arenas. The increase in average attendance and percentage of games sold out is a testament to the dedication of fans worldwide.

The fact that ten teams managed to sell out every home game is a fantastic achievement, showcasing the loyal fan base of these franchises. The diversity of fans from over 150 countries and territories coming together to enjoy regular-season games highlights the universal appeal of basketball.