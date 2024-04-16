Listen Live
Blake Griffin Announces Retirement From NBA

Published on April 16, 2024

Blake Griffin

Professional basketball player Blake Griffin has officially announced his retirement. The 35-year-old forward shared the news with his 3.8 million Instagram followers, stating that he is ending his basketball career.

Griffin played college basketball at the University of Oklahoma before entering the NBA draft after his sophomore year. In 2009, he was the first overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers. He spent over seven years with the team, earning six All-Star selections, before joining the Detroit Pistons in 2018. Griffin also had brief stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, and in the 2023-24 season, he played as a free agent.

Blake Griffin’s retirement marks the end of an era for basketball fans worldwide. Throughout his illustrious career, he dazzled audiences with his remarkable athleticism, powerful dunks, and versatile skills on the court. Griffin’s impact extended beyond his on-court performance, as he was known for his philanthropic efforts and engaging personality off the court.

As he bids farewell to professional basketball, fans and fellow players alike express their gratitude for the memories he created and the inspiration he provided to aspiring athletes. Griffin’s legacy will undoubtedly endure in the annals of basketball history, serving as a reminder of his contributions to the sport and the lives he touched along the way.

Check out his lettter via IG

Blake Griffin
