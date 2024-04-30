Listen Live
DJ Remedy Freestyles: AyoJACK Reps South Carolina On The Mic

Published on April 30, 2024

Representing Hilton Head Island, SC, AyoJACK brought a different flavor to DJ Remedy’s latest freestyle episode. He chats about the inspiration behind his music (including the meaning behind his latest tracks, “Addy” and “Party”). He also rips through a freestyle over 21 Savage’s “Redrum” and gives an exclusive performance of “Party.”

