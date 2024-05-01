Woman Claims Lil Kim’s Dance Moves Saved Her From Gunfire

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Kim’s iconic pop-locking moves serve as a source of entertainment and internet memes, but one Alabama woman claims that mimicking the moves (coming from her feature on Mobb Deep’s “Quiet Storm”) may have actually saved her life.

CBS news affiliate WTVY in Dothan, AL recently interviewed Shariah Taylor outside of Westgate Village Apartments. Taylor recalled an incident on April 26, when she heard several gunshots and had to make a quick decision to save herself and her young child.

“So I’m dodging, I’m ducking, I’m dodging, I’m ducking, I’m dodging, doing my ‘Lil Kim’ … I’m trying to get my baby in the car, then I threw my baby in the backseat and we just sped off.”

While the Lil Kim shoutout was an interesting anecdote, Taylor admits that she still is worried about the safety of her neighborhood. Just three weeks earlier, on April 4, a mother was shot through her window while in bed with her children.

“Sometimes, I don’t feel safe,” said Taylor. “I’m kind of paranoid out here and I’m scared.”

In the end, Taylor is hoping for change, but she does have one clear message: “If you stay in Westgate Village, stay in your house. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

Dothan Police Department are investigating the two shootings, which, they believe, are not connected. Patrol officers plan to saturate the area in the coming weeks.

