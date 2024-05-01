Listen Live
Entertainment

Woman Claims Lil Kim’s Dance Moves Saved Her From Gunfire

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival

Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty

Lil Kim’s iconic pop-locking moves serve as a source of entertainment and internet memes, but one Alabama woman claims that mimicking the moves (coming from her feature on Mobb Deep’s “Quiet Storm”) may have actually saved her life.

CBS news affiliate WTVY in Dothan, AL recently interviewed Shariah Taylor outside of Westgate Village Apartments. Taylor recalled an incident on April 26, when she heard several gunshots and had to make a quick decision to save herself and her young child.

“So I’m dodging, I’m ducking, I’m dodging, I’m ducking, I’m dodging, doing my ‘Lil Kim’ … I’m trying to get my baby in the car, then I threw my baby in the backseat and we just sped off.”

While the Lil Kim shoutout was an interesting anecdote, Taylor admits that she still is worried about the safety of her neighborhood. Just three weeks earlier, on April 4, a mother was shot through her window while in bed with her children.

“Sometimes, I don’t feel safe,” said Taylor. “I’m kind of paranoid out here and I’m scared.”

In the end, Taylor is hoping for change, but she does have one clear message: “If you stay in Westgate Village, stay in your house. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

Dothan Police Department are investigating the two shootings, which, they believe, are not connected. Patrol officers plan to saturate the area in the coming weeks.

RELATED:

Exclusive: Lil Kim and Her New Artist on Working and Loving Together

RELATED TAGS

Alabama life-saving lil' kim

More from K97.5
Trending
EMINEM X RAG & BONE COLLECTION
Music

Eminem Surprises Fans with ‘The Death of Slim Shady’

Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016 28 items
Music

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”

Wellness

Victoria Monét Inspires Black Women By Sharing Part Of Her Real-Life Struggles With PCOS 

Pop Culture

DDG Says His Girlfriend Halle Bailey Shouldn’t Have To Pay For Dinner, Ubers, Trips, Or Flights

The Wedding of Pinky Cole & Derrick Hayes
Entertainment

Jeezy Accused By Jeannie Mai Of Spousal Abuse & Child Neglect

News

Let’s Make A Toast For The Real Beaters: Ye FKA Kanye West Starting Porn Company, Sources Say

2024 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7 27 items
Local

North Carolina Prospects Taken In The 2024 NFL Draft

Wild N Out With Nick Cannon 11 items
Radio One Exclusives

Twitter Reacts To The Leaked #HitmanHolla & Cinnamon Alleged Sexcapade

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close