Listen Live
Entertainment

Congratulations! Draya Michele Announces The Birth Of Her Baby Girl

The Mint Swim founder gave fans a glimpse of her baby girl in a touching Instagram post.

Published on May 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
GQ Men of the Year Party 2023

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Draya Michele, who just announced the birth of a baby girl with Jalen Green. The entrepreneur, socialite, and mother to Kniko, 21, and Jru, 7, took to the ‘gram to share that her bundle of joy came into the world on Mother’s Day.

In a heartfelt post, the Mint Swim founder shared a short carousel featuring two images. The first slide showed an array of flower bouquets in front of her home. In the second slide, Draya’s perfectly french-manicured nails held a tiny baby foot in her hand.

“In 2021 on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away. Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth shattering phone call I received that morning. Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward. 🩶 Love + Light everyone,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Michele, 39, announced that she was with child on International Woman’s Day after dodging pregnancy speculations for months. The former “Basketball Wives” alum garnered lots of criticism for co-creating with Green, who is the same age as her eldest son.

In the Instagram post she wrote, “Happy #InternationalWomensDay ! As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, “What is my purpose?” For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades. It’s my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it’s the privilege of bringing another woman into existence 🎀.

We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment.”

Congratulations on your healthy baby girl, Draya and Jalen!

DON’T MISS…

Draya Michele & Jalen Green Host A Cherry-Red Baby Shower To Welcome Their Baby Girl

Congratulations! Draya Michele Announces She Is Having A Baby Girl On International Women’s Day

Congratulations! Draya Michele Announces The Birth Of Her Baby Girl  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

RELATED TAGS

celebrity babies Draya Michele Jalen Green new baby

More from K97.5
Trending
News

Diddy’s Drug Mule Cuts A Deal With Feds To Avoid Jail Time

10 items
Entertainment

Diddy Is Done: Alleged Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Reality TV Stars

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Clay Gravesande And Celina Powell Prove Clout-Chasing Is At An All-Time High

TikTok Happenings
Lifestyle

Dad Goes Viral After Fighting the Father of His Daughter’s Bully

News

Drizzy Done: Drake Seems To Have Given Up Battling Kendrick Lamar & Everyone Else

Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Lands #1 Record On Billboard Hot 100 With “Not Like Us”

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show 15 items
Photos

15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years

25 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close