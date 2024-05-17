Congratulations! Draya Michele Announces The Birth Of Her Baby Girl

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for Draya Michele, who just announced the birth of a baby girl with Jalen Green. The entrepreneur, socialite, and mother to Kniko, 21, and Jru, 7, took to the ‘gram to share that her bundle of joy came into the world on Mother’s Day.

In a heartfelt post, the Mint Swim founder shared a short carousel featuring two images. The first slide showed an array of flower bouquets in front of her home. In the second slide, Draya’s perfectly french-manicured nails held a tiny baby foot in her hand.

“In 2021 on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away. Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth shattering phone call I received that morning. Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward. Love + Light everyone,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Michele, 39, announced that she was with child on International Woman’s Day after dodging pregnancy speculations for months. The former “Basketball Wives” alum garnered lots of criticism for co-creating with Green, who is the same age as her eldest son.

In the Instagram post she wrote, “Happy #InternationalWomensDay ! As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, “What is my purpose?” For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades. It’s my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it’s the privilege of bringing another woman into existence .

We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment.”

Congratulations on your healthy baby girl, Draya and Jalen!

