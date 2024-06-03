Listen Live
2 Live Crew’s Mark “Brother Marquis” Ross Dies At 58

Published on June 3, 2024

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Hip-Hop is mourning the loss of another OG in the game, as iconic rap group 2 Live Crew confirmed the passing of member Mark Ross a.k.a. Brother Marquis.

The rapper passed away on Monday, June 3, according to a post on the group’s official social media account. The caption simply states that Ross “has went to the upper room.”

The group’s manager also confirmed Ross’ passing to TMZ, but provided no further comment. Sources with direct knowledge tells the publication that the death appears to be natural, with no foul play suspected.

Although not an original member of the crew, Brother Marquis helped cement the group’s place in hip-hop infamy, along with DJ Mr. Mixx, the late Fresh Kid Ice, and Luke “Skyywalker” Campbell.

Starting with the group’s 1986 debut album, The 2 Live Crew Is What We Are, Marquis’ tongue-in-cheek rhymes and double entendres would be a key part of the group’s music, including their landmark 1989 album, As Nasty As They Wanna Be.

RELATED: 2 Live Crew’s Fight For Free Speech | Black Music Month

Following the group’s separation in the early 1990’s, Marquis would find more success on his own, forming the group 2 Nazty with DJ Toomp and featuring on Ice-T’s 1993 album, Home Invasion.

In 1995, Marquis reunited with Fresh Kid Ice (a.k.a. Christopher Wong Won) for the track “Hoochie Mama,” which was featured on the Friday soundtrack, and would go on to tour with 2 Live Crew over the years.

Marquis is the second member of the iconic group to pass away in recent times. Fresh Kid Ice passed away in 2017, at the age of 53.

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
