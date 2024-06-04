Listen Live
Rihanna Announces Fenty Hair

Rihanna is the latest celebrity to enter the haircare industry with the announcement of her upcoming Fenty Hair.

Published on June 4, 2024

Rihanna Celebrates New Fenty Beauty Soft'Lit Foundation in LA

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up.

Known for her record-setting music, iconic style, and trend-setting hairstyles, Rihanna is expanding her Fenty Beauty empire to include haircare. Rihanna announced Fenty Hair, on social media today, sending Rihanna Navy into overdrive.

Rihanna rocks a blonde pixie wig in the Fenty Hair promo clip on her Instagram page. “Are you ready?” she teases as she narrates the clip. Inspired by her love of versatile hairstyles, Ri Ri’s clever marketing video shows her visiting her new neighbors in a sleek trench coat, which could be a nod to Fenty Hair being the latest celebrity offering in the haircare industry following Beyonce’s Cecred launch earlier this year.

The visuals for Fenty Hair match the theme of her caption, “A new family is moving in! @fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for,” she wrote on social media.

 

“You know how much switching my hair up matters to me,” she continued. “I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style 💁🏿‍♀️.”

Fenty Hair seems like a natural progression for the beauty mogul who became a billionaire thanks to her Fenty Beauty brand. Fenty Hair is set to launch June 13 on FentyHair.com. Can Ri Ri count on your coin?

Rihanna Announces Fenty Hair  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

