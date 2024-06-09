Listen Live
Hair

Rihanna Rocks Her Natural Curls In The Streets Of New York And We Are Here For It

Ri Ri's short tapered cut gives life, volume, and instant style- we are here for it!

Published on June 9, 2024

FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party - Arrivals

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Natural hair will forever be that girl, and Rihanna’s recent celebrity sighting is proof. Today, the queen of hair transformation made a statement as she strutted her stuff through the streets of New York City with her glorious natural curls on full display.

Setting aside the straighteners, braids, and weaves for a second, Rihanna embraced her natural texture, and we are here for it! Her short tapered cut gives life, volume, and instant style.

RELATED: Rihanna Announces Fenty Hair

Rihanna’s sighting, just days before the highly anticipated launch of her new Fenty Hair line on June 13, has sparked a frenzy of excitement. Cameras caught her leaving a New York hotel, and fans are eagerly speculating if she will also showcase her natural hair during her upcoming launch events.

Only time will tell.

(According to the new Fenty Hair IG page, the collection will be exclusively available IRL in los Angeles on June 11 for a few lucky guests).

Get into Rihanna’s casual NYC slay.

Ri Ri paired her head-turning hairstyle with an urban chic street-style ensemble. Of course, it was a moment, too.

Despite warm summer temperatures, she wore a stylish black and brown natural fur coat over a light gray tank top with a deep ruched neckline. Under her tank, a black bra—which we presume is from Savage Fenty—was visible. The “Umbrella” singer wore oversized track-style pants to complete her fit.

She accessorized her look with large hoop earrings, a necklace, and dark sunglasses. On her arm was a gorgeous vintage black-and-white Louis Vuitton Alma bag with bold graffiti lettering.

See photos and video of Rihanna captured by celebrity photographer Blayzenphotos below.

Just before the launch of Fenty Hair, Rihanna’s fans can’t get enough of her natural slay.

Since the sighting, photos of the Savage Fenty mogul have taken the internet by storm, with fans applauding her natural slay. Rihanna, a constant source of hair inspiration, has once again captivated us with her style choices.

With her newest brand launching soon, we are sure Rihanna’s recent choice of hairstyle is not by accident. As she embraces her natural beauty, she urges others to embrace theirs. According to her brand’s IG, the formulas are for all hair types.

“This line was tested on everyone,” Rihanna said in a promo reel. “There’s no limit to what your hair can do when it’s healthy and thriving.”

Rihanna Credits Her ‘Golden Hour Glow’ In Part To Being A Boy Mom

Rihanna Announces Fenty Hair

Rihanna Rocks Her Natural Curls In The Streets Of New York And We Are Here For It  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

