Hunter Biden Found Guilty on Federal Gun Charges

A federal jury has found Hunter Biden guilty of all three federal felony gun charges he faced. It was determined he violated laws designed to prevent drug addicts from owning firearms. This conviction marks the first time a president’s immediate family member has been found guilty of a crime during their father’s term in office. However, the offenses occurred before Joe Biden became president.

In a statement, Hunter Biden expressed his disappointment with the guilty verdict but also his gratitude for his family’s love. President Biden, in his own statement, expressed support for his son and affirmed that he would “respect the judicial process.”

Hunter Biden could face up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000 at sentencing. However, as a first-time offender, he is likely to receive a sentence significantly less than the maximum. The judge noted that sentencing is typically set for 120 days following a verdict, which would place it in mid-October.

