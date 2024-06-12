Listen Live
News

Keyshia Ka’oir Defends Gucci Mane After Death Of Rapper Enchanting

Keyshia Ka'oir, the wife of Gucci Mane, took to social media to defend her husband against critics after the death of rapper Enchanting.

Published on June 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

1017 Memorial Day Giveback

Keyshia Ka’oir, the wife of Gucci Mane, is stepping up to defend her husband from online haters after the tragic passing of his former artist, the rapper Enchanting. With fans online suggesting that Gucci Mane is running a cursed record label, Keyshia Ka’oir put a stop to this and reminded the critics that Guwop only sought to aid the careers of the artists he’s signed over the years.

Gucci shared a post of Enchanting, 26, whose real name was Channing Nicole Larry. Larry reportedly died from being taken off life support after suffering a drug overdose.

Gucci wrote, “So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant @luvenchanting” complete with crying and broken heart emojis. Fans on the post began replying with their unfounded theories that the 1017 label is cursed, noting how other former artists have fared negatively despite many of their hardships being self-induced or actions taken without their label chief’s guidance.

Keyshia Ka’oir, having enough of the attacks on her husband’s name, wrote, “Leave my husband alone! He signs these artist to help them & give them a better life! I wish it wasn’t like this ! Chant we love you baby girl ! RIH.”

Enchanting signed to 1017 in 2020 and was featured on three compilation albums before breaking out on her own in 2023. According to reports, the rapper’s management team was working with her to get clean from drugs.

Photo: Getty

Keyshia Ka’oir Defends Gucci Mane After Death Of Rapper Enchanting  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

2024 notable deaths Enchanting gucci mane keyshia kao'ir

More from K97.5
Trending
NXT Battleground
Entertainment

Sexyy Red Arrested For NJ Airport Brawl Prior To WWE Appearance

15 items
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

Tory Lanez "Sorry For What" Event
Entertainment

Tory Lanez Is Getting Divorced While Behind Bars

News

Drake Picks The Dallas Mavericks To Win NBA Finals With Huge Bet

News

Pharrell Williams Turns To LEGO For His Upcoming ‘Piece By Piece’ Biopic

10 items
News

First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Rosé

Entertainment

Victoria Monet’s New Music Video Is A Gift To The Culture – Everything We Needed But Didn’t Expect

Nu Planet Ent
Entertainment

Apple Chill Car and Bike Show

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close