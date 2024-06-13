Listen Live
Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Finalize Divorce, Details Will Be Sealed

The two married back in 2021.

Published on June 13, 2024

Prabal Gurung - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Gotham / Getty

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai can finally close the chapter on their short-lived marriage. The two have finalized their divorce.

As reported on TMZ, the high profile couple have formally dissolved their union. According to the documentation obtained by the celebrity gossip site, the request to legally split was agreed by the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia. In an effort to keep the details of the divorce private, the couple have decided to keep the case sealed. That includes the particulars regarding child support, custody and asset splits.

Jeezy & Nia Long Get Deep In New Interview, Ime Udoka & Jeannie Mai Catch Strays On X
20 photos

The two originally started dating exclusively back in early 2019 and then went public with their relationship that August. During the height of the pandemic, Jeezy proposed to Jeannie Mai, to which she said yes. On March 27, 2021, the two would jump the broom in a private ceremony at their Atlanta home. In an interview with Vogue, Jeannie revealed the then couple was supposed to marry earlier, but they had to postpone it. “We had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short” she said. “And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife.”

Unfortunately, their bliss was short-lived. On Sept. 14, 2023 the “Put On” rapper filed for divorce, citing the two were “currently living in a bona fide state of separation,” and that their marriage is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” The two share a daughter together.

Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Finalize Divorce, Details Will Be Sealed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

