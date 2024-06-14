Listen Live
Thousands of Wake County Students to Receive Free Meals Next School Year

Published on June 14, 2024

Thousands of Wake County students will receive free breakfast and lunch next school year.

Teachers Delaney Waugh Keen and Erin Windley, who finished their second year at Beaverdam Elementary School in Raleigh, were surprised to learn about the extent of food insecurity among students.

“I grew up in a family of teachers,” said Erin Windley.

According to district policy, if students don’t have lunch money after a certain number of days, the cafeteria manager takes their tray and gives the child a piece of fruit and a vegetable, but not an entrée.

Windley and Waugh Keen shared their concerns with the school board.

“I would keep extra money in my classroom for students who didn’t have any,” said Windley. “I would give it to them to put in their accounts, at least for the day.”

“They were embarrassed, especially during testing. Several upper-grade students were really stressed out because they weren’t sure if they would be able to eat,” said Waugh Keen.

Beaverdam Elementary School is one of 28 schools qualifying for the USDA program, allowing them to serve breakfast and lunch to all enrolled students at no cost.

“I feel really excited. I’m looking forward to seeing the policy enacted,” said Waugh Keen. “It’s going to relieve a burden on a lot of our most vulnerable students. Hopefully, they’ll find the cafeteria a place of joy.”

These teachers believe the program will have a major impact on student success.

“I’ve seen students fall asleep, cry because they’re hungry, and complain after lunch about still being hungry,” said Windley. “This will definitely improve their academics, attention, and overall school experience.”

For a list of schools that qualified for the program, click here.

Read the full story here.  

School Lunch

