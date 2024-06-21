Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Durham

A boil water advisory was issued on Friday for a section of Durham due to operational issues causing low water pressure and outages.
City officials warned that these conditions could lead to back siphonage and introduce bacteria into the water supply.
Residents are advised to boil all water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation for at least one minute, as per the Division of Water Resources.
The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
