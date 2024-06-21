Listen Live
News

Megan Thee Stallion Replaces Tyler, the Creator As Lollapalooza Headliner

Megan Thee Stallion, currently twerking across the country with GloRilla on her Hot Girl Summer tour, will fill in for Tyler at Lollapalooza while Sabrina Carpenter takes his spot at Outside Lands.

Published on June 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Now Headlining Lollapalooza

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is not missing any opportunities to bless a concert stage this summer.

Fresh off of ripping the stage at Kendrick Lamar’s victory lap, aka the Pop Out Concert, Tyler, the Creator, broke the bad news to his fans on social media that he won’t be performing at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands music festivals.

“i hate saying this but i have to cancel [my performances at] lollapalooza and outside lands. i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were,” the 33-year-old Hip-Hop star told his follers on X, formerly Twitter.

He continued, “i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. that is not sexy at all. please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. love.”

As for the reasoning for the pullout, the Chicago music festival said, “Tyler, the Creator will not be able to perform this year,” while Outside Lands claims he can no longer perform due “to personal reasons.”

Those excited to see the “Yonkers” crafter this year, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands, are understandably disappointed in the news.

Lollapalooza & Outside Lands Wasted No Time Finding Replacements

But both Lollapalooza and Outside Lands didn’t waste any time filling in the massive void Tyler, the Creator left.

Megan Thee Stallion, currently twerking across the country with GloRilla on her Hot Girl Summer tour, will fill in for Tyler at Lollapalooza while Sabrina Carpenter takes his spot at Outside Lands.

Thee Stallion also just performed at Bonnaroo in Tennessee.

While it may seem like summer concerts and music festivals aren’t as popular as they used to be, ask folks like Jennifer Lopez, who had to put their tours on ice; Megan Thee Stallion is currently living her best tour life.

We love to see it.

Megan Thee Stallion Replaces Tyler, the Creator As Lollapalooza Headliner  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

Lollapalooza megan thee stallion Tyler The Creator

More from K97.5
Trending
Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show 12 items
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

Entertainment

G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together

63 items
Entertainment

Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]

Black Music Month K975
Recording Artists

Toosii Takes on the Hot Seat with Brian Dawson and RoyalTea

15 items
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

13 items
News

Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show 15 items
Photos

15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years

Wild N Out With Nick Cannon 11 items
Radio One Exclusives

Twitter Reacts To The Leaked #HitmanHolla & Cinnamon Alleged Sexcapade

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close