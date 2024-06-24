Listen Live
Music

2024 XXL Freshman Class Revealed

Published on June 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
XXL basic logo

Source: R1 Cleveland / R1

XXL has announced its highly anticipated Freshman Class for 2024, featuring an eclectic mix of rising stars in hip-hop.

This year’s roster includes:

  • BigXthaPlug
  • Skilla Baby
  • BossMan DLow
  • Hunxho
  • Lay Bankz
  • That Mexican OT
  • Scarlip
  • Rich Amiri
  • 4batz
  • Maiya The Don
  • Cash Cobain
  • Southside (producer).

Each year, rappers from every corner of the hip-hop world compete fiercely for a coveted spot in XXL’s Freshman Class. This selection process involves intense scrutiny and deliberation. This year, XXL’s staff met with 53 rap hopefuls to discuss their music, listen to unreleased tracks, review touring plans, and understand their artistic goals. From these meetings, the final twelve were chosen, joining the ranks of the 171 past Freshmen who have been inducted since the tradition began in 2007.

To celebrate this new class, XXL will release a series of freestyles, cyphers, interviews, and more over the next month. Adding to the excitement, 808 Mafia leader and producer Southside, one of this year’s Freshmen, has crafted the beats for the much-anticipated cyphers.

For more details on the 2024 XXL Freshman Class, visit XXL’s official announcement.

RELATED TAGS

XXL

More from K97.5
Trending
Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show 12 items
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

Entertainment

G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together

Black Music Month K975
Recording Artists

Toosii Takes on the Hot Seat with Brian Dawson and RoyalTea

63 items
Entertainment

Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]

15 items
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

13 items
News

Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next

Wild N Out With Nick Cannon 11 items
Radio One Exclusives

Twitter Reacts To The Leaked #HitmanHolla & Cinnamon Alleged Sexcapade

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show 15 items
Photos

15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close