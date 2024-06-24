2024 XXL Freshman Class Revealed

XXL has announced its highly anticipated Freshman Class for 2024, featuring an eclectic mix of rising stars in hip-hop.

This year’s roster includes:

BigXthaPlug

Skilla Baby

BossMan DLow

Hunxho

Lay Bankz

That Mexican OT

Scarlip

Rich Amiri

4batz

Maiya The Don

Cash Cobain

Southside (producer).

Each year, rappers from every corner of the hip-hop world compete fiercely for a coveted spot in XXL’s Freshman Class. This selection process involves intense scrutiny and deliberation. This year, XXL’s staff met with 53 rap hopefuls to discuss their music, listen to unreleased tracks, review touring plans, and understand their artistic goals. From these meetings, the final twelve were chosen, joining the ranks of the 171 past Freshmen who have been inducted since the tradition began in 2007.

To celebrate this new class, XXL will release a series of freestyles, cyphers, interviews, and more over the next month. Adding to the excitement, 808 Mafia leader and producer Southside, one of this year’s Freshmen, has crafted the beats for the much-anticipated cyphers.

For more details on the 2024 XXL Freshman Class, visit XXL’s official announcement.