Sneaker Reseller Shot & Killed In New York City, Was Robbery A Set Up?

Javier Osorio-Mejia was only 31-years-old...

Published on June 26, 2024

Javier Osorio-Mejia

Source: @upscalecracc / Instagram

Sad news coming out of the sneaker community as well-known sneaker reseller to celebrities Javier Osorio-Mejia of Bayonne, NJ was reportedly shot and killed on Tuesday (June 25) in what police assume was a botched robbery attempt in New York City.

 

According to Fox5NY, the shooting occurred around 5:15 am on Greene Street in Soho and though it seems like a robbery attempt gone wrong, the men who accosted Meija shot him and fled the scene without taking any of his cash or his brand new Range Rover which was left behind at the scene. According to reports, Javier Osorio-Mejia was shot three times in the right leg before he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he passed away.

Known for selling exclusive high-end sneakers to celebrities and everyday sneakerheads alike, Meija built a name for himself over the years in the sneaker community, so when news of his shooting hit the internet, many eyebrows were raised and hearts broken.

Fox5NY reports:

NYPD detectives and crime scene investigators spent many hours going over the scene in search of clues. Sources told FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers significant ballistic evidence was recovered from the apparent ambush.

Detectives also recovered cash that was left on the ground, along with the victim’s trademark lime green Nike sneakers.

“I’m just devastated and I just want everyone to know he was a good person. He wasnt involved in no foul stuff, he was a humble dude, he helped a lot of people,” one of Osorio-Mejia’s friends said.

No arrests have been made. The motive behind the shooting was unknown at the time. 

As detectives continued their work, friends gathered to mourn the loss of a rising businessman and support each other.

When news of his passing hit social media many of Meija’s friends and colleagues in the sneaker community took to his last post to express their love and condolences as he was beloved by many in the game.

Rest In Power, King.

 

Sneaker Reseller Shot & Killed In New York City, Was Robbery A Set Up?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

killed New York sneaker resellers

