FDA Announces Recall of Ice Cream Products Due to Listeria

Published on June 26, 2024

Less than a week into summer, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a nationwide recall of certain ice cream products due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious infections.

Totally Cool, an Owings Mills, Maryland-based ice cream manufacturer, has recalled all its products, including over 60 varieties such as pints, ice cream cakes, and ice cream sandwiches. These products were sold nationwide in retail stores and through direct delivery.

Brands Affected by the Recall

  • Friendly’s
  • Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery
  • Hershey’s Ice Cream
  • Yelloh!
  • Jeni’s (ice cream sandwiches)
  • Cumberland Farms
  • The Frozen Farmer
  • Marco
  • ChipWich
  • AMAFruits
  • Taharka
  • Dolcezza Gelato
  • LaSalle

The FDA has published detailed information on the impacted products, including dates and plant information. Consumers can return affected items to their place of purchase for a full refund. Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious infections, particularly in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. In pregnant women, listeria infections can result in miscarriages and stillbirths.

Totally Cool has ceased production and distribution of the affected products following the FDA’s discovery of the bacteria during routine sampling. Even healthy individuals can experience severe symptoms from a listeria infection, such as high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

The FDA reports that no illnesses have been linked to the contamination so far and emphasizes that its investigation is ongoing and preventative measures are being implemented.

