Plea Deal Reached In Quando Rondo Drug Conspiracy Case

When the feds come for you, you might as well cop a plea these days...

Published on June 26, 2024

Quando Rondo mugshot

Source: Chatham County Sheriff’s Office / Chatham County Sheriff’s Office

After facing some lengthy fed time for his recent drug bust in Savannah, rapper Quando Rondo got some “good news” as his legal team has reached a plea agreement with the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

According to WJCL, a plea agreement has been made in the case of Tyquian Bowman aka Quando Rondo, who was booked and accused of being part of a drug conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana. Though details of the agreement aren’t known nor how much time Rondo may or may not serve, he’ll at least avoid having to go through a trial which would’ve led to him spending a good portion of his life behind bars.

WJCL reports:

The federal indictment and being taken into custody by the FBI followed an arrest in Savannah on state charges of drug and gang activity.

A hearing will be scheduled to accept Bowman’s plea. The specifics of the plea deal are unclear at this time.

With his many legal woes, Rondo must be able to breathe a little easier with this pending case seemingly being settled. The only question is what are the specifics and what is his punishment, if any. Guess we’ll have to wait and find out.

What do y’all think of this latest development? Let us know in the comments section below.

Plea Deal Reached In Quando Rondo Drug Conspiracy Case  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

conspiracy charge drug case plea deal Quando Rondo

