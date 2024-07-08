Busta Rhymes Cusses Fans Out At Essence Fest Show (Video)

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Busta Rhymes expressed frustration over fans being preoccupied with their cell phones.

During his performance at the Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 5, the 52-year-old rapper, known as Trevor George Smith Jr., voiced his displeasure at the audience constantly filming instead of engaging with the show.

In footage captured by fans, Busta Rhymes was seen singling out individuals and urging them to stand up and participate in the performance.

He emphasized his disapproval of phone usage, encouraging the crowd to interact more authentically without distractions.

Busta Rhymes cited a lack of tolerance for negative energy and emphasized the importance of a genuine connection during his 30-year anniversary Essence Festival appearance.

While some criticized his explicit remarks towards the audience and their phone usage, others supported his call for a phone-free concert experience.

Attendees pointed out the venue’s emptiness, attributing it to a rainstorm outside, which impacted the turnout for the event.

Check Out Video via @hiphopvideoworld_