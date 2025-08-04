Mo’ Money Monday: Americans Turning to Pay-in-4 Just to Eat

Source: @CreateHERStock / nappy.co

If you’ve found yourself breaking up your grocery bill into payments, you’re not alone. A new poll shows that most Americans are feeling pressure when it comes to the cost of food. Nearly half say grocery prices are a major source of stress.

According to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, only 14% of U.S. adults say groceries aren’t stressing them out, which means almost everybody else is feeling the squeeze.

About 4 in 10 Americans under 45 say they’ve used buy now, pay later services like Klarna, Afterpay, or Affirm to cover everyday expenses, including groceries and medical bills.

While older generations may not rely on these services as much, younger Americans, especially renters or those without savings, are turning to pay-in-4 just to keep food on the table.

So if you’ve ever had to split your grocery trip into four payments, don’t feel bad. It’s not just you. The struggle is shared… and it’s real.

