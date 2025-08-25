Mo’ Money Monday: Adults Are Buying Kid’s Meals to Save Cash

Source: McDonalds / McDonalds

It turns out kids meals aren’t just for kids anymore, almost half of U.S. adults say they’re ordering from restaurant kids menus to save money and get smaller portions, according to new research.

A survey by Lightspeed Commerce, a point-of-sale technology provider for restaurants, found that 44% of adults are now opting for kids meals. With smaller portions come smaller prices, making these meals a smart choice for budget-conscious diners.

Even at McDonald’s, pricing varies by region. A six-piece Chicken McNugget Happy Meal with fries, milk, and juice costs an average of $5.99. By comparison, six McNuggets from the McValue menu cost $5.59, but don’t include fries or drinks.

The trend comes as some restaurants, like McDonald’s and Wendy’s, reported sluggish breakfast sales earlier this month, which they attributed to economic pressures and uncertainty affecting low-income consumers.

Adults say they’re drawn to kids menus because of simpler options, lower prices, and smaller portions.

Lightspeed researchers noted, “Whether it’s a mini burger or mac and cheese, the kids’ menu is becoming a smart option — not just a nostalgic one.”

