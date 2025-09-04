The “Money Team” of Co-Workers Win $100K Powerball Prize

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Six co-workers who call themselves “The Money Team” are celebrating after scoring a $100,000 Powerball prize.

The group includes Dwane Heyward of Georgetown, South Carolina; Keshia Gary of Southern Pines; Thomasine Hairston of Bennettsville, South Carolina; Saad Pressley of Rockingham; Genesis McLaurin of Hamlet; and Kaprise McLean of Laurinburg. They’ve made a tradition of pooling their money to play the lottery and splitting any winnings.

Heyward, who purchased the lucky ticket at the Walmart on North Tryon Street in Charlotte, said she first thought they had won just $500 when she got the notification. But after checking with her teammates, they realized the ticket had matched four white balls plus the red Powerball, good for a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the multiplier, their winnings doubled to $100,000.

“We didn’t believe it until it happened,” Heyward said.

After taxes, the six co-workers split $71,751, turning their regular group play into a big win.

