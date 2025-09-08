GTD Fendi Discusses His Music Journey, Inspirations, and Future Plans

Source: DJ Remedy / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

Rapper GTD Fendi joined DJ Remedy on the “DJ Remedy Freestyles” podcast for its 81st episode, sharing insights into his artistic journey, inspirations, and his philosophy on success.

During the interview, Fendi discussed his moniker, GTD, which stands for “Gang to the death,” a phrase representing the bond with his brothers.

He opened up about his transition into music, explaining that it wasn’t initially a passion but a way to capitalize on his lifestyle and free time.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I like being outside, going to the club, traveling, nice cars, flashy,” Fendi said. “Why not get paid for this?”

Fendi cited artist Key Glock as a major inspiration, not for his celebrity status but for his work ethic. He stressed his grounded perspective on fame, viewing all individuals as equals regardless of their celebrity.

“He put in the work for it, but he’s still human at the end of the day,” Fendi remarked.

Looking ahead, Fendi announced plans to release new music every week in September, adopting a cinematic, story-driven approach to his music videos, similar to artist Tee Grizzley. He also revealed upcoming collaborations with artists like Little Darius and Scomo.

Fendi aims to build his value organically, focusing on creating quality content and letting his worth in the industry grow naturally rather than forcing features or chasing trends.

Check out the full episode 81 of the DJ Remedy Freestyle Podcast below.