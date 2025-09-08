Mo’ Money Monday: Money Stress Creates Sleepless Nights

Source: Sean Justice / Getty

Money stress isn’t just hitting wallets; it’s stealing rest. A survey found that more than three-quarters of Americans report losing sleep over money concerns. Of those, 52% say their sleepless nights come from personal finances, followed closely by family issues (47%), mental health (39%), health problems (37%), and the economy (35%).

The top concern? Paying household bills, with 43% of respondents naming it as their biggest financial sleep disruptor. To cope, many turn to practical solutions: 40% focus on paying for necessities first, while 38% create and stick to a budget to ease anxiety.

Experts warn that the cycle of stress and poor sleep can feed into each other. Dr. Alex Dimitriu, a psychiatrist and sleep medicine specialist, explains: “Constant worry can make us less present, less happy, and certainly sleep more poorly at night. The worse we sleep, the harder it is to resist impulses. Worries can continue to spiral as part of a vicious cycle.”

So on this Mo’ Money Monday, know you’re not alone. Many of us have felt financial burdens that have impacted our sleep.

