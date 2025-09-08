NCCU and Durham Tech Team Up to Boost Life Sciences Career Spaces

Source: YouTube screenshot / youtube screenshot

North Carolina Central University (NCCU) and Durham Technical Community College have announced a new partnership designed to create a clearer, more efficient path for students pursuing careers in the growing life sciences industry.

Under the new agreement, Durham Tech’s Associate in Applied Science programs will now align directly with bachelor’s degree programs within NCCU’s College of Health and Sciences. The streamlined pathway allows students to transfer credits more easily, minimizing redundant coursework and accelerating their journey toward a four-year degree.

According to Sharon Oliver, Ed.D., associate vice chancellor for enrollment management, nearly 300 former Durham Tech students are currently enrolled at NCCU.

“This partnership represents a bold step in expanding access to high-demand life sciences careers,” said NCCU Chancellor Karrie Dixon. “It ensures students can continue their education and move into high-growth, high-wage roles in this thriving industry.”

The initiative comes as North Carolina’s life sciences sector continues to boom—growing by 23% since 2019 and surpassing 100,000 jobs in 2023. The state now ranks seventh in the nation for life sciences employment.

