‘Dreamgirls’ Returning to Broadway After 45 Years In Fall 2026

Source: Bettmann / Getty

More than four decades later, after the original debut in 1981, the musical that made history is returning to Broadway.

On Monday, Sept. 15, producers for the show announced that the Tony Award-winning hit musical, Dreamgirls, will return in fall 2026 in its first ever Broadway-revival. Not only that, this go ’round, the music is being directed by a Black woman.

Camille A. Brown, five-time Tony nominee, known for her works in for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, Hell’s Kitchen and Gypsy, will direct and choreograph the revived musical.

Featuring music by Henry Krieger and book and lyrics by Tom Eyen, Dreamgirls is noted as one of the great American musical, inspired by the rise of Motown and girl groups from the ’60s and ’70s. The original production made a star and Tony award winner of Jennifer Holliday as Effie White. Among the original co-stars include Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lorretta Devine and Obba Babatundé.

Source: Images Press / Getty

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Holliday’s powerful rendition of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” became a showstopper and other titles like “I Am Changing” and “One Night Only” became instant classic beyond the Broadway curtains.

The original production ran on Broadway through August 1985. It also had an international tour and returned to New York in 1987. In 2006, Dreamgirls was readapted for the big screen, which starred Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy, Anika Noni Rose and Jennifer Hudson, who won an Academy Award for her performance as Effie.

The revival is being produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue Wagner, Jphn Johnson and LaChanze Production.

No casting has been set, but production is launching a worldwide talent search to find three powerhouse singers to play The Dreams. Open calls are being held in cities across the United States and abroad. According to press notes, producers are looking for “talented women of all shapes and sizes,” in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, Miami, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Amsterdam, Rome and Paris.