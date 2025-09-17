DaBaby Drops Tribute Video for Light Rail Stabbing Victim

Source: Kevin Wilson / UPROXX Studios

Charlotte rapper Jonathan “DaBaby” Kirk has released a new music video paying tribute to 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska. The story went national after Zarutska was fatally stabbed on the city’s light rail on Aug. 22.

The video for “Save Me,” which premiered Tuesday, opens with surveillance footage from the attack before re-creating the scene with actors portraying Zarutska and the accused attacker, Decarlos Brown Jr. In the YouTube description, DaBaby calls the project a dedication to Zarutska and links to a GoFundMe for her family.

While filming on the Blue Line, DaBaby and his crew were escorted off by Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) security. Officials said the rapper did not have permission to shoot on the train, and that the security officers shown in the video were real personnel removing the group.

The incident was reported as a safety concern on Monday night through the CATS rider app. Despite that, DaBaby completed the video and released it online, where it has quickly drawn attention.

See the video below:

