Domestic Violence Awareness: Speak Up, Support Survivors

Source: City of Atlanta / R1

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to shine a light on a serious issue that affects millions of people each year. Domestic violence can take many forms, physical, emotional, verbal, financial, and digital abuse. It impacts people of all genders, ages, and backgrounds.

Recognize the Signs

Some warning signs of abuse include:

Unexplained injuries or frequent “accidents.”

Extreme jealousy or controlling behavior.

Isolation from friends, family, or support networks.

Frequent fear or anxiety around a partner.

Speak Up and Support

If you suspect someone is in an abusive relationship, your support can make a difference:

Listen without judgment.

Believe their story and validate their feelings.

Help connect them to local resources, hotlines, or shelters.

Take Action

Wear purple this month to raise awareness.

this month to raise awareness. Share educational resources on social media.

Support local programs that assist survivors.

Hotline: If you or someone you know is in danger, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org.

Domestic violence thrives in silence. This October, let’s speak up, support survivors, and help create safer communities.