Raleigh Police Unveil Pink Patrol Car for Breast Cancer Awareness

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria- Raleigh

To recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Raleigh Police Department (RPD) introduced a special pink-wrapped patrol vehicle. Throughout October, the cruiser will be seen across the city as a bright reminder of hope and unity in the fight against breast cancer.

Raleigh Police Lt. David Davis said the department’s goal is to honor survivors and raise awareness about the importance of early detection. He acknowledged the efforts of those who have worked to break the stigma and support families affected by the disease.

The initiative reflects RPD’s ongoing commitment to community engagement beyond public safety. By partnering with WakeMed and the American Cancer Society, the department aims to encourage education, compassion, and collective action against breast cancer.

As the pink patrol car makes its rounds, it stands as a visible show of support for the survivors, advocates, and healthcare professionals who continue to make a difference every day.

Read the full story here.