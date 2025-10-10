Finesse Mitchell Promises Big Laughs at Raleigh Improv This Weekend

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Actor and comedian Finesse Mitchell is set to perform at the Raleigh Improv this weekend, bringing his signature high-energy and observational humor to the city.

During a recent interview with RoyalTea on K97.5, the “Saturday Night Live” alum shared his excitement about returning to the stage and connecting with a live audience.

“I still love the live performing,” Mitchell said. “And if you love live comedy and you want to be a fan of somebody super dope, I’ve been dope for years.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Mitchell is performing two shows on Friday and Saturday, with a final show on Sunday. He explained that these performances are crucial as he develops material for his next comedy special, tentatively titled “Politically Offensive.”

He jokingly warned fans who might end up in the spotlight, “Don’t sit in the first five rows if you ain’t got your act, your life, your wardrobe together… because we recording.”

With a career spanning over two decades, Mitchell reflected on significant moments, including performing at Madison Square Garden with fellow comedian Matt Rife and collaborating with Dave Chappelle. He also discussed his recent foray into mentoring Tisha Campbell in stand-up comedy.

The comedian, who has appeared on everything from the Disney Channel’s “A.N.T. Farm” to “BET ComicView,” is also embracing social media to connect with a new generation of fans. However, he emphasized that nothing replaces the experience of a live show.

“Take a break from all the noise,” he urged listeners. “And come out to the Improv tonight. Finesse Mitchell in town, baby.”

For fans experiencing financial hardship, Mitchell offered a chance to win tickets by sending him a direct message on Instagram, proving his commitment to bringing laughter to everyone.

“I’m blessing souls this weekend,” he said.