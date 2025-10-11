Counting Down to Breezy Bowl: Chris Brown Songs We Can’t Stop Playing

Source: John Medina / Getty

The Breezy Bowl is almost here on Tuesday, and it’s only right we take a trip down memory lane with some of Chris Brown’s biggest hits. From the early 2000s to his most recent chart-toppers, Breezy has given us songs for every mood. First crushes, heartbreaks, turn-up moments, and everything in between. Here are some fan-favorite tracks that still hit every time:

“Run It!” (2005)

The debut single that introduced the world to Chris Brown and set the tone for a superstar era.

“Say Goodbye” (2006)

If you were ever in your feelings as a teen, this was the breakup anthem.

“Ain’t No Way (You Won’t Love Me)” (2007)

A powerhouse R&B ballad with vocals that showed Breezy wasn’t just for dancing—he could sang too.

“Kiss Kiss” ft. T-Pain (2007)

A fun, bouncy classic that dominated radio and dance floors.

“Forever” (2008)

Feel-good energy and one of his biggest crossovers into pop.

“No Air” with Jordin Sparks (2008)

One of the biggest duets of the 2000s and a karaoke staple.

“Wet the Bed” ft. Ludacris (2011)

A slow, sensual R&B favorite that fans still bring up when talking about his best grown-and-sexy tracks.

“Look at Me Now” ft. Busta Rhymes & Lil Wayne (2011)

A flex anthem that proved Breezy could hold his own on a rap record.

“Deuces” ft. Tyga & Kevin McCall (2010)

The goodbye track that had everybody sending “I’m done with you” energy to their exes.

“Loyal” ft. Lil Wayne & Tyga (2013–2014)

A massive hit that had the clubs and radio on lock—“These… ain’t loyal” became a cultural moment.

“Fine China” (2013)

A tribute to Michael Jackson with modern R&B flair.

“New Flame” ft. Usher & Rick Ross (2014)

A smooth, grown vibe that blended voices and vibes perfectly.

“Party” ft. Usher & Gucci Mane (2016)

A high-energy club essential from the moment it dropped.

“No Guidance” ft. Drake (2019)

A smooth R&B hit and one of the biggest collabs of the decade.

“Under the Influence” (2019–2023)

A sleeper hit that came back to dominate thanks to TikTok and streaming.

“Call Me Every Day” ft. Wizkid (2022)

A standout Afro-fusion moment that showed his global reach.

Which is your favorite?