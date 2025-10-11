Listen Live
Counting Down to Breezy Bowl: Chris Brown Songs We Can’t Stop Playing

From slow jams to club anthems, Chris Brown’s catalog has given us timeless hits that make the countdown to the Breezy Bowl even more exciting.

Published on October 11, 2025

Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field
Source: John Medina / Getty

The Breezy Bowl is almost here on Tuesday, and it’s only right we take a trip down memory lane with some of Chris Brown’s biggest hits. From the early 2000s to his most recent chart-toppers, Breezy has given us songs for every mood. First crushes, heartbreaks, turn-up moments, and everything in between. Here are some fan-favorite tracks that still hit every time:

“Run It!” (2005)

The debut single that introduced the world to Chris Brown and set the tone for a superstar era.

“Say Goodbye” (2006)

If you were ever in your feelings as a teen, this was the breakup anthem.

“Ain’t No Way (You Won’t Love Me)” (2007)

A powerhouse R&B ballad with vocals that showed Breezy wasn’t just for dancing—he could sang too.

“Kiss Kiss” ft. T-Pain (2007)

A fun, bouncy classic that dominated radio and dance floors.

“Forever” (2008)

Feel-good energy and one of his biggest crossovers into pop.

“No Air” with Jordin Sparks (2008)

One of the biggest duets of the 2000s and a karaoke staple.

“Wet the Bed” ft. Ludacris (2011)

A slow, sensual R&B favorite that fans still bring up when talking about his best grown-and-sexy tracks.

“Look at Me Now” ft. Busta Rhymes & Lil Wayne (2011)

A flex anthem that proved Breezy could hold his own on a rap record.

“Deuces” ft. Tyga & Kevin McCall (2010)

The goodbye track that had everybody sending “I’m done with you” energy to their exes.

“Loyal” ft. Lil Wayne & Tyga (2013–2014)

A massive hit that had the clubs and radio on lock—“These… ain’t loyal” became a cultural moment.

“Fine China” (2013)

A tribute to Michael Jackson with modern R&B flair.

“New Flame” ft. Usher & Rick Ross (2014)

A smooth, grown vibe that blended voices and vibes perfectly.

“Party” ft. Usher & Gucci Mane (2016)

A high-energy club essential from the moment it dropped.

“No Guidance” ft. Drake (2019)

A smooth R&B hit and one of the biggest collabs of the decade.

“Under the Influence” (2019–2023)

A sleeper hit that came back to dominate thanks to TikTok and streaming.

“Call Me Every Day” ft. Wizkid (2022)

A standout Afro-fusion moment that showed his global reach.

Which is your favorite?

