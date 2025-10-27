Chris Brown, YoungBoy, and DaBaby Prove the Triangle Is Running NC

Source: photography by Rick Lowe / Getty

If you didn’t know before, you know now. The Triangle is where the heat is in North Carolina. Between major artists pulling up, wild homecoming energy, and a nightlife that just keeps growing, this area is the new hotspot for music and culture in the South.

Let’s talk about what went down.

First up, Chris Brown had the city lit with his Breezy Bowl concert at Carter Finley Stadium earlier this month. But it did not stop there. After the show, the official Breezy Bowl afterparty turned Club Ambiance in Raleigh into a movie. Celebs, influencers, and fans packed out the building to keep the night going.

Then, just a week later, NBA YoungBoy made noise at the North Carolina State Fair on October 23rd before performing at the Lenovo Center the next day. Having one of the biggest rappers in the game pull up during fair week made Raleigh feel like the center of the world.

Love Local? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

And over in Durham, NCCU Homecoming proved the HBCU energy is unmatched. On that same Thursday, October twenty-third, Zeddy Will brought DaBaby out during his performance at the homecoming concert, and the crowd went crazy. Between the laughter, music, and school pride, it was one of those “you had to be there” moments.

All of this is proof that the Triangle is not just on the map — it is running it right now. Artists are choosing to come here. Fans are showing up and showing out. The culture is alive, the streets are buzzing, and every weekend feels like a festival.

From club nights in Raleigh to campus concerts in Durham, the Triangle is officially the hottest spot in North Carolina. And something tells me this is only the beginning.