Antonio Brown Extradited From Dubai & Arrested On Attempted Murder Charges

Win McNamee / Antonio Brown

Business is no longer booming for Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown. The problematic wide receiver was finally arrested after being on the run for six months.

Brown is back in the United States after being extradited from Dubai, and is in custody for allegedly trying to shoot and kill a man at an Adin Ross boxing event in Florida.

Per TMZ Sports:

TMZ Sports is told 37-year-old AB was extradited this week, with United Arab Emirates authorities shipping the retired wideout back to the States from Dubai, where he was allegedly attempting to evade the reach of the American legal system.

We’re told Brown was accompanied by federal agents to the New York Metropolitan Area, where he was turned over to local police. He is scheduled to be sent back to South Florida, where the incident went down.

A mug shot of the receiver has also been released, and as expected, it’s pure struggle.

What Exactly Did Antonio Brown Do?

According to the celebrity gossip site, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, the alleged victim, said that Brown went off at him at a celebrity boxing match and tried to shoot him with a handgun.

Natambu says Brown grazed him when he shot at him, but the Ye’s buddy claims that he was only protecting himself from people trying to rob him.

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” Brown said on his X account. “Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me.”

If Brown is found guilty, he faces a maximum 15-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.

Brown’s behavior following the incident doesn’t scream innocent man; he hopped on a live stream while on the run from the cops and took his heada** to Dubai instead of facing the charges.

Social media has been weighing in on the matter, and as expected, they are clowing Brown. You can see them below.