Raleigh to Hulu: Jaden Lucas Miller Makes His Mark on Reasonable Doubt

Source: Disney / hulu

Raleigh native Jaden Lucas Miller is stepping into the national spotlight with his latest acting role on Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt.

Miller portrays the younger version of a key character named Ozzie, who’s at the center of a gripping murder trial. It’s a major moment for the young actor, who’s been steadily building his career since high school.

Local viewers may remember Miller from 2023, when he was featured as a standout senior at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh. Fast forward to now, he’s balancing college life and an emerging Hollywood career, studying online through North Carolina A&T State University while traveling between Raleigh and Atlanta for film work.

Miller says this role has been life-changing, both professionally and personally.

“Playing this character forced me to be vulnerable,” he shared. “It helped me grow as a person and really reflect on who I was at a younger age. I’m thankful to have a strong support system that keeps me grounded.”

“Sometimes I still can’t believe it’s real,” he laughed. “One day I’m on set, and the next I’m meeting Denzel Washington. I’ll call my mom like, ‘You’re not gonna believe who I just met!’ It’s surreal every single time.”

You can catch Jaden Lucas Miller in Reasonable Doubt Season 3, Episode 9 (“D’Evils”), now streaming on Hulu. The series, created by Raamla Mohamed and executive produced by Kerry Washington, continues to highlight powerful storytelling and diverse voices in Hollywood.

Find the full story here.