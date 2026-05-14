Not Beating The Allegations: Elon Musk Slams Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ For Casting Lupita Nyong’o As Helen of Troy

Getty Images / Elon Musk / Lupita Nyong’o / The Odyssey

Elon Musk isn’t doing himself any favors if he wants people to believe he’s not racist. The Tesla chief is catching flak on his own platform for criticizing the casting decisions in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

Bootleg Tony Stark is currently following Orange Mussolini around in China on the US taxpayers’ dime, and is also joining in the chorus of caucasian rage at the news that the beautiful Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o will be playing Helen of Troy in Nolan’s filmed in IMAX theatrical take of Homer’s epic.

The white rage began after Time magazine confirmed that Nyong’o would be playing the Greek mythological character in Nolan’s adaptation.

It didn’t take long for the racist backlash to surface, with MAGA political commentator Matt Walsh voicing his displeasure with the decision on Musk’s platform X (formerly Twitter), stating the character should be played by a white woman, with the billionaire co-signing by replying “True.”

Walsh wasn’t done with his heada**ery and doubled down on his stupid take, writing that Hollywood would accept a white actress being cast as “the most beautiful woman in Africa,” bringing up alleged MAGA supporter, Sydney Sweeney, to make his stupid point.

Of course, Musk also agreed, writing, “the most beautiful woman in Africa.”

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Elon Musk Also Took Shots At Elliot Page

Musk, who doesn’t hide his transphobia, even when it comes to his own children, took issue with Elliot Page reportedly playing Achilles’ Ghost in Nolan’s movie, laughing at a post featuring an AI-generated photo of Page in Greek warrior attire struggling to open a pickle jar.

What’s even more hilarious is D-list actor Kevin Sorbo, who played Hercules in the ass television series based on the mythological character, had the audacity to open his mouth on the situation.

Sorbo was reminded that his show was wildly inaccurate.

We liked Xena: Warrior Princess anyway.

As expected, social media excoriated Musk, and deservedly so. You can see those reactions below.