Mo Money Monday: AT&T Users Could Get Up to $7,500 in New Settlement

AT&T customers impacted by data breaches in 2019 and 2024 now have additional time to file for a portion of the company’s $177 million class-action settlement. These breaches exposed sensitive personal details, including Social Security numbers, call and text logs, dates of birth, and home addresses.

AT&T established two separate settlement funds to compensate affected customers. The first fund includes $149 million for individuals whose personal information was exposed in the earlier breach, making them eligible to receive up to $5,000. The second fund totals $28 million for customers whose call and text logs were accessed during the 2024 Snowflake-related hack, allowing for payouts of up to $2,500. Customers who experienced both breaches may qualify for a combined payout of up to $7,500. Final payment amounts will be determined by how many customers file claims and whether those customers can provide documentation showing direct financial losses linked to the breaches. Those without proof of specific losses will still receive a portion of the remaining funds.

Who Is Eligible

Current or former AT&T customers whose personal data was accessed in the 2019 breach

Current or former AT&T customers whose call and text records were exposed in the 2024 Snowflake incident

Individuals who receive a notice from Kroll Settlement Administration via email or physical mail

Customers who believe they were affected, even if they have not yet received a notice, and who verify eligibility through the settlement administrator

How to File a Claim

File online through the official settlement website listed in your notice

Submit your completed forms by mail if you prefer physical documentation

Gather and upload supporting documents if claiming out-of-pocket financial losses

Contact the settlement administrator at 833-890-4930 if you believe you qualify but have not been notified

if you believe you qualify but have not been notified Submit your claim by the December 18, 2025, deadline.

