Kandi Burruss Breaks Her Silence On Todd Tucker Divorce, Sadly Says Split Has Been ‘Brewing For A While’
Kandi Burruss is breaking her silence on her divorce from Todd Tucker, revealing to fans that the split has taken a deeper emotional toll than they may realize.
The Grammy-winning producer and former Real Housewife of Atlanta emotionally addressed the topic during an Amazon Live appearance on Monday, just days after filing for divorce, a move she publicly confirmed on Friday.
“I’m gonna be very honest with you, I am up and down,” Kandi said to her Amazon audience. “Obviously going through a divorce is definitely not the easiest thing. Sometimes you’re cool, then sometimes you have your moments of sadness. Me being the Taurus that I am, I like to keep those moments to myself.”
Burruss noted that while years on reality television meant her emotions were often on display, she’s choosing to navigate this chapter more privately.
“In real life, my everyday life, I don’t like for those moments to be shared with the world,” she explained. “But I am sharing with my Amazon family today.”
The singer/entrepreneur also pushed back on the perception that her filing came out of nowhere, emphasizing that the end of her marriage was not a snap decision.
“Yes, I filed Friday, but this has been brewing for a long time,” said Kandi. “So all the times you’ve been seeing me online [all smiles] means nothing,” she added. “I’ve been going through it, chile. I’ve been going through it. Life has been life-ing me.”
As previously reported, Kandi told People that after “deep thought and a lot of prayer,” she decided to divorce Todd Tucker after 11 years of marriage.
“This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” said Kandi, adding that she’s “stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth.” She also asked for “privacy, grace, and understanding” as their family adjusts.
Kandi & Todd Reunited One Day After Their Divorce Announcement
Despite Kandi announcing their split, she and Todd put on a united front Saturday for their daughter, Blaze Tucker. The estranged spouses threw a Snow White-themed birthday party at Ready, Set FUN! Atlanta, ensuring their daughter felt like a “real-life princess” in her gown.
