Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

After a three-year hiatus, Ludacris stepped back on the mic to reclaim his crown in the South.

Luda dropped “44 Bars,” produced by Timbaland and Luca Starz. In less than three minutes, the ATL rap legend reminded folks why he is one of the most underrated MCs in the past 20+ years. Now, we don’t know exactly who he is referring to on the track, but it is clear that he is none too pleased with today’s crop of mumble rappers.

“Insurance can’t handle it, you clumsy and you b*tch-made. Wishin’ you fake rappers slide down a giant switchblade. Cut the nonsense, boys, you know you trippin’. Stop the bullsh*t, ya nose growin’ bigger than Scottie Pippen’s.” Continuing his verse, Luda raps proudly about not needing a ghostwriter in his storied career, “Ten albums ain’t nobody ever wrote for me,” and gave a strict warning to the so-called “short bus rappers” of today: “Class in session, quit f*ckin’ up my profession.”

Luda has come a long way from his “Chris Luva Luva” days on Hot 97.9 (now Hot 107.9), and he shows no signs of slowing down. “In an industry that tries to get everyone to choose a lane, Chris proves that you can build an empire across all of them,” says Coriya Burns, Hot 107.9 general sales manager and former colleague of the rapper.

“His return to music after three years isn’t just a comeback; it’s a powerful reminder that his impact on Hip-Hop is undeniable. Watching him evolve from intern, radio personality, lyrical legend to a respected actor and, most importantly, a dedicated father, makes me so proud to call him a friend. He’s proof that you can always go after the whole goal, not just part of it.”

Check out Hip-Hop Wired’s reaction to Ludacris’s latest song, “44 Bars”:

Full song:

Ludacris Fires Shots & Reclaims Rap Throne In New Single, “44 Bars” was originally published on hiphopwired.com